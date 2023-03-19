Continental Investors Services Inc. Buys New Shares in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Continental Investors Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 57,604 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,117,000. Stryker accounts for approximately 2.7% of Continental Investors Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 10.5% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 160,660 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,540,000 after acquiring an additional 11,738 shares in the last quarter. American Trust grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 19,970 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 27,999 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,582 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SYK shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $265.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Stryker to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Stryker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $282.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.79.

NYSE SYK opened at $274.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $103.97 billion, a PE ratio of 44.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.93. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $188.84 and a 52 week high of $284.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $263.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $238.53.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.16. Stryker had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 48.62%.

In other news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total value of $1,437,190.93. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,563,885.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total value of $1,437,190.93. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,563,885.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 4,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total transaction of $1,135,387.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,886 shares in the company, valued at $807,473.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 357,410 shares of company stock valued at $97,831,003. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

