Centaurus Financial Inc. Takes $322,000 Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 62,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $5,096,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 30,731,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,826,614.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 62,500 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $5,096,250.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 30,731,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,826,614.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Richard A. Wurster acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.39 per share, with a total value of $108,780.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 101,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,514,656.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 71,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,165,460 and have sold 728,106 shares valued at $58,067,403. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 2.5 %

Charles Schwab stock opened at $56.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $101.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.60. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $45.00 and a 1-year high of $93.16.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 34.60%. Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on SCHW shares. Bank of America cut their target price on Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $109.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.04.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

