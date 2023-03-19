Centaurus Financial Inc. Purchases 199 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,872 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,075,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $457,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 63.5% in the third quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $316,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.3% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:VOOG opened at $219.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.35. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $199.36 and a 52-week high of $283.64.

