Centaurus Financial Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Centaurus Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,930 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MDT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,861,994 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,001,857,000 after buying an additional 1,056,995 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 115,998,561 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,366,883,000 after buying an additional 5,620,477 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,989,713 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,802,998,000 after buying an additional 928,929 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,374,686 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,564,508,000 after buying an additional 4,816,172 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,702,223 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,106,453,000 after buying an additional 608,587 shares during the period. 80.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Medtronic

In related news, major shareholder Plc Medtronic purchased 6,835 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.28 per share, with a total value of $63,428.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,999,423 shares in the company, valued at $46,394,645.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic Price Performance

Medtronic stock opened at $78.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $104.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.22. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $75.76 and a 12-month high of $114.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $108.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $106.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.72.

Medtronic Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

