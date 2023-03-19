Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,350 Shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,827 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Permian Basin Royalty Trust worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PBT. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 47.1% during the third quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 3,075,848 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $50,229,000 after purchasing an additional 985,353 shares during the last quarter. SoftVest Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 6.7% during the second quarter. SoftVest Advisors LLC now owns 4,108,195 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $67,991,000 after purchasing an additional 258,656 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 1,167.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 239,308 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after acquiring an additional 220,421 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $1,934,000. Finally, Santa Monica Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $1,412,000. 24.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Permian Basin Royalty Trust in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

PBT stock opened at $22.83 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.88. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a 1-year low of $11.40 and a 1-year high of $25.99.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.041 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This is an increase from Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust is a trust of Argent Trust Company. Its properties include Waddell Ranch and Texas Royalty. The company was founded on November 1, 1980 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

