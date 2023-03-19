Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,076 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,349 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,076 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the second quarter worth about $5,746,000. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the third quarter worth about $211,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,916,740 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $552,905,000 after purchasing an additional 173,465 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 11.4% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 102.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,468,655 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $126,405,000 after acquiring an additional 742,894 shares during the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $72.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.89. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.39 and a 12-month high of $122.92. The company has a market capitalization of $82.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 8.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman purchased 26,065 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $76.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,371.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,351 shares in the company, valued at $30,113,885.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on PayPal from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.42.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

