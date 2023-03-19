Capital Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,291 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,010,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,510,000 after purchasing an additional 367,762 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,153,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,447,000 after purchasing an additional 446,449 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,312,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,557,000 after purchasing an additional 433,997 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,641,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,136,000 after purchasing an additional 69,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,019,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,008,000 after purchasing an additional 284,461 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTV opened at $132.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.34. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $122.54 and a 1-year high of $151.89. The stock has a market cap of $93.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.