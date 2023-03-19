Capital Investment Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,474 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 6,439 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,080 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth $826,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Applied Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $132.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.16.

In other news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $40,640.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,297,770.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total value of $40,640.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,868 shares in the company, valued at $4,297,770.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total transaction of $800,118.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 98,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,548,110.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials stock opened at $122.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.61. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.12 and a 12-month high of $142.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $114.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.65.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 55.08%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

Applied Materials declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, March 13th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to buy up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

