Capital Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,659 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Accenture by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,929 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management lifted its stake in Accenture by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 26,016 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,923,000 after buying an additional 10,622 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its stake in Accenture by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 1,772 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 278,659 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $74,357,000 after buying an additional 6,102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $250.00 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $242.80 and a 12-month high of $345.30. The company has a market cap of $157.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $273.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $275.04.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.17. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $15.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.08, for a total value of $1,449,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,509,299.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.08, for a total value of $1,449,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,509,299.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.75, for a total transaction of $464,952.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,448,738.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,015 shares of company stock worth $10,884,179. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ACN. Cowen upped their target price on Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Accenture in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $289.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on Accenture from $305.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Accenture in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.50.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

