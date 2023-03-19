Capital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 462 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,641 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 462 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $180.17 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $168.65 and a 12 month high of $219.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $196.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.19. The firm has a market cap of $39.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.