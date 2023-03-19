Bartlett & Co. LLC Sells 1,143 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Bartlett & Co. LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 66.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,143 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 4,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 18,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after buying an additional 2,271 shares in the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 13,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $132.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $141.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.34. The company has a market cap of $93.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $122.54 and a 52-week high of $151.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

