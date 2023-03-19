Bartlett & Co. LLC Reduces Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Bartlett & Co. LLC lessened its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 56.5% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 36 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter worth $28,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter worth $40,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $834.31, for a total value of $417,155.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,750.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $797.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $821.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $796.74. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $562.90 and a 52-week high of $873.94.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $8.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 234.76% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 36.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ORLY. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $780.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $892.00 to $921.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $859.60.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

