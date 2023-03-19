Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 11,788 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 389,956 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 11,788 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.65% of Paycom Software worth $128,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Paycom Software during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 15.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 771 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 356.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 62.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,443 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,232,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $324.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Paycom Software from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $387.00.

Shares of PAYC stock opened at $276.94 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $305.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $319.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $255.82 and a 1 year high of $402.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.10, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.39.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.24. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 25.62% and a net margin of 20.46%. The business had revenue of $370.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Paycom Software’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.33, for a total transaction of $297,813.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,741 shares in the company, valued at $1,319,562.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

