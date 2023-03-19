Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $133.45 Million Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,822,183 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 189,656 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.08% of Healthpeak Properties worth $133,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,512,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650,120 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $121,461,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 203.6% during the 3rd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,894,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282,598 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,709,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,897,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 226.9% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,616,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510,133 shares in the last quarter. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Healthpeak Properties

In other news, Director Christine Garvey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $25,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $598,295.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Healthpeak Properties news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis acquired 4,000 shares of Healthpeak Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.43 per share, for a total transaction of $85,720.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,720. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christine Garvey sold 1,000 shares of Healthpeak Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $25,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $598,295.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 21,817 shares of company stock worth $506,099 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Healthpeak Properties Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PEAK shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.05.

Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $20.74 on Friday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.61 and a 52 week high of $35.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.88.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.42). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 24.18%. The firm had revenue of $524.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Healthpeak Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.79%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is currently 130.44%.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of healthcare real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community (CCRC). The Life Science segment contains laboratory and office space primarily for biotechnology, medical device and pharmaceutical companies, scientific research institutions, government agencies, and other organizations involved in the life science industry.

