B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $1.51 Million Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,579 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Rentals in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in United Rentals by 1,237.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 107 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in United Rentals by 185.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 134 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in United Rentals by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 155 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

URI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on United Rentals from $341.00 to $399.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. OTR Global upgraded United Rentals from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on United Rentals from $380.00 to $436.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Argus upped their target price on United Rentals from $360.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on United Rentals from $460.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $440.46.

United Rentals Price Performance

Shares of URI opened at $370.09 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $230.54 and a 12-month high of $481.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $431.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $359.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $25.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.85.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $9.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by ($0.38). United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.12% and a net margin of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.39 EPS. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 41.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. United Rentals’s payout ratio is presently 4.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Rentals news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.00, for a total value of $224,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 519 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.00, for a total value of $224,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.99, for a total value of $5,735,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,408,915.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,672 shares of company stock valued at $13,871,422 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

