B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 3,137 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $1,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,436,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $842,716,000 after acquiring an additional 683,104 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $412,663,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,045,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $285,551,000 after acquiring an additional 412,104 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,949,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $239,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 910.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,451,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $296,052,000 after acquiring an additional 4,011,530 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Mosaic Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MOS opened at $43.09 on Friday. The Mosaic Company has a 12-month low of $40.29 and a 12-month high of $79.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.79. The company has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a PE ratio of 4.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Mosaic Cuts Dividend

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.34). Mosaic had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Mosaic from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Mosaic from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. BNP Paribas downgraded Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Mosaic from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Mosaic from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mosaic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

About Mosaic

(Get Rating)

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through its wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.