2,121 Shares in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Acquired by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TT. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the second quarter worth $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 155.4% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the first quarter valued at $34,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 1,007.1% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 70.4% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 81.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Trane Technologies stock opened at $177.53 on Friday. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $120.64 and a one year high of $196.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Trane Technologies Increases Dividend

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TT has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $193.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $163.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut Trane Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 279 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.02, for a total value of $50,783.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,345,945.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 23,003 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.42, for a total transaction of $3,920,171.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,718 shares in the company, valued at $14,948,901.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 279 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.02, for a total transaction of $50,783.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,345,945.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,970 shares of company stock worth $6,927,921. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies Plc engages in providing solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. It operates through the following business segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions, residential heating and cooling, and transport refrigeration systems, and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

