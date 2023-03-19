1,472 Shares in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Bought by Continental Investors Services Inc.

Continental Investors Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 15.7% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.1% in the third quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 4,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at about $1,954,000. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at about $605,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,608,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $539,114,000 after acquiring an additional 155,964 shares during the period. 82.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak purchased 6,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $153.38 per share, with a total value of $1,004,639.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,924 shares in the company, valued at $74,070,883.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO William S. Demchak bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $129.70 per share, with a total value of $129,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 525,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,137,765.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William S. Demchak bought 6,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $153.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,639.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,070,883.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

PNC opened at $123.72 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.95 and a 52-week high of $199.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.90.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.46). The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 25.73%. The company had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 13th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PNC shares. Citigroup raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th. UBS Group cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $190.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Odeon Capital Group raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.27 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $157.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.36.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.