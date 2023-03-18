Weiss Asset Management LP Increases Stock Holdings in Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III, Ltd. (NYSE:STRE)

Weiss Asset Management LP grew its position in Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III, Ltd. (NYSE:STRE – Get Rating) by 53.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 487,602 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 169,685 shares during the quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP owned 1.39% of Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III worth $4,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III in the third quarter valued at $308,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III during the 2nd quarter worth about $313,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III during the 3rd quarter worth about $422,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 9,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III during the 3rd quarter worth about $517,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III stock opened at $10.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.04. Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $9.73 and a 52 week high of $11.12.

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III, Ltd. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify a business combination target within the technology sector focused on internet, consumer, media, and similar businesses.

