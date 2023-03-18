Weiss Asset Management LP Has $6.75 Million Stock Holdings in Integrated Wellness Acquisition Corp (NYSE:WEL)

Weiss Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Integrated Wellness Acquisition Corp (NYSE:WEL – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 668,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP owned about 4.65% of Integrated Wellness Acquisition worth $6,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WEL. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Integrated Wellness Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,473,000. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Integrated Wellness Acquisition by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 789,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,984,000 after acquiring an additional 125,816 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Integrated Wellness Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $511,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Integrated Wellness Acquisition by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WEL opened at $10.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.25. Integrated Wellness Acquisition Corp has a 1 year low of $9.93 and a 1 year high of $10.85.

Integrated Wellness Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the health, nutrition, fitness, wellness, and beauty sectors.

