Weiss Asset Management LP Has $4.85 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Weiss Asset Management LP lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 919.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,944 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 38,731 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $237,686,000 after purchasing an additional 13,060 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 99,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $322,956,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,870,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $568,293.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,837,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $568,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares in the company, valued at $13,837,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total value of $332,185.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,368,319.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,394 shares of company stock valued at $6,994,626 over the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday. Cowen increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Erste Group Bank lowered Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.72.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $98.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.72. The company has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of -369.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.25. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $170.83.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Recommended Stories

