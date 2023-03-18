Weiss Asset Management LP Grows Stock Holdings in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:IVCB)

Weiss Asset Management LP grew its holdings in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:IVCB – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 753,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,100 shares during the quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP owned about 1.75% of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I worth $7,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVCB. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. HGC Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,471,000. Timelo Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $250,000. 61.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I Price Performance

IVCB stock opened at $10.42 on Friday. Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $11.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.25.

Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I Profile

Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other transaction with one or more businesses or assets in the business services, consumer and lifestyle, niche manufacturing, and technology sectors in Western Europe.

