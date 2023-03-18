Weiss Asset Management LP Cuts Stock Position in Post Holdings Partnering Co. (NYSE:PSPC)

Weiss Asset Management LP lowered its position in Post Holdings Partnering Co. (NYSE:PSPC – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 500,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,215 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP owned approximately 1.13% of Post Holdings Partnering worth $4,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Post Holdings Partnering in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Post Holdings Partnering in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Post Holdings Partnering in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Post Holdings Partnering in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $473,000. Finally, Taconic Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Post Holdings Partnering in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,696,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.02% of the company’s stock.

Post Holdings Partnering Price Performance

Shares of Post Holdings Partnering stock opened at $10.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.89. Post Holdings Partnering Co. has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $10.12.

Post Holdings Partnering Company Profile

Post Holdings Partnering Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, and similar partnering transaction with one or more businesses. Post Holdings Partnering Corporation was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Saint Louis, Missouri.

