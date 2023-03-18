Weiss Asset Management LP Acquires 160,000 Shares of Cartica Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CITE)

Weiss Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Cartica Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CITE – Get Rating) by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 635,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160,000 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP owned approximately 2.21% of Cartica Acquisition worth $6,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CITE. Shaolin Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cartica Acquisition by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 859,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,672,000 after buying an additional 305,150 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cartica Acquisition by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 840,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,417,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in shares of Cartica Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $5,393,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in shares of Cartica Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,093,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Cartica Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $5,000,000. Institutional investors own 63.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CITE opened at $10.53 on Friday. Cartica Acquisition Corp has a 1-year low of $9.97 and a 1-year high of $10.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.29.

Cartica Acquisition Corp does not have any significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and complete a business combination in the technology sector in India.

