Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Takes Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 32,020 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,485,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Stryker in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Stryker in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in Stryker by 123.2% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 250 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in Stryker by 3,862.5% in the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 317 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stryker Stock Performance

NYSE SYK opened at $274.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $103.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.93. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $188.84 and a 12-month high of $284.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $263.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.30.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 48.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 3,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $919,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,408,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 3,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $919,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,408,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total transaction of $1,437,190.93. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,563,885.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 357,410 shares of company stock worth $97,831,003 in the last three months. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $282.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Stryker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $257.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.79.

Stryker Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

See Also

