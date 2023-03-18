Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Takes Position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 41,940 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $5,545,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned approximately 0.07% of Cullen/Frost Bankers as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 51.1% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 207 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 80.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 309 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE CFR opened at $104.83 on Friday. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a one year low of $101.87 and a one year high of $160.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $128.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.06.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Dividend Announcement

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.16. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 30.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.46%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Paul Bracher sold 5,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.97, for a total transaction of $765,912.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,158,468.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Paul Bracher sold 5,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.97, for a total transaction of $765,912.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,158,468.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carol Jean Severyn acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $107.30 per share, for a total transaction of $160,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 5,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,308.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 16,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,789,751 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CFR. Truist Financial cut their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $148.00 to $136.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wedbush cut their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. DA Davidson began coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James cut Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.57.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors segments. The Banking segment operates commercial and consumer banking services. The Frost Wealth Advisors segment includes fee-based services within private trust, retirement services, and financial management services.

Featured Articles

