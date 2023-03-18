Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Takes Position in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,695 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,874,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned about 0.12% of Credit Acceptance as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Credit Acceptance by 2.0% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,265 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Credit Acceptance by 3.6% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 742 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Credit Acceptance by 1.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,597 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Credit Acceptance by 4.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 629 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in Credit Acceptance by 3.0% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,214 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several research firms recently issued reports on CACC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Credit Acceptance from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $442.00 target price on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.
Shares of CACC stock opened at $395.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 23.10 and a quick ratio of 23.10. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $446.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $459.23. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 1-year low of $358.00 and a 1-year high of $648.95.
Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $11.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.28 by $2.46. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 29.24% and a return on equity of 45.27%. The business had revenue of $459.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $14.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 45.46 EPS for the current year.
Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.
