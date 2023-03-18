Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Takes Position in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 82,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,620,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned about 0.13% of Black Hills at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Hills during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Black Hills by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Black Hills by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Black Hills in the second quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Black Hills by 3,758.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

BKH stock opened at $61.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.64. Black Hills Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.08 and a fifty-two week high of $80.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.57.

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.06). Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 10.13%. The firm had revenue of $791.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Black Hills Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Black Hills’s payout ratio is 62.66%.

A number of research analysts have commented on BKH shares. Mizuho cut shares of Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $71.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Black Hills in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of Black Hills from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Black Hills from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $81.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $79.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.29.

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming. The Gas Utilities segment provides natural gas in Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, and Wyoming.

