Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Takes Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 53,061 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,142,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned approximately 0.07% of Axon Enterprise as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 20.2% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 228,508 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,290,000 after purchasing an additional 38,398 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 0.5% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 123,539 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,300,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise during the third quarter worth about $213,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise during the second quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 15.6% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. 75.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AXON opened at $213.12 on Friday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.49 and a 1 year high of $226.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $196.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.30. The firm has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.36 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AXON shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $263.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $215.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James lowered shares of Axon Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $223.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.64.

In related news, COO Joshua Isner sold 2,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.20, for a total transaction of $371,016.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 245,658 shares in the company, valued at $41,074,017.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 3,549 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.73, for a total transaction of $783,370.77. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,238,643.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Joshua Isner sold 2,219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.20, for a total transaction of $371,016.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 245,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,074,017.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 346,891 shares of company stock worth $65,526,959. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER segment and Software and Sensors segment. The TASER segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

