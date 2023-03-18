Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Takes $6.94 Million Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 100,435 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,944,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned about 0.05% of Twilio at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Twilio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $894,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 265,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,765,000 after acquiring an additional 48,552 shares in the last quarter. 78.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TWLO. Cowen raised their price objective on Twilio from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Twilio from $77.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Twilio from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Twilio from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Twilio from $110.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.96.

Twilio Price Performance

Twilio stock opened at $62.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.17 and a current ratio of 6.17. The firm has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.78. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.00 and a 52 week high of $176.96.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 32.83%. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.25) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 8,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.24, for a total value of $543,534.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 162,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,462,833.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Dana Wagner sold 8,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.24, for a total transaction of $543,534.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 162,871 shares in the company, valued at $10,462,833.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 20,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.22, for a total value of $1,301,996.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 248,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,930,734.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,149 shares of company stock valued at $1,867,804. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

