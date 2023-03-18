Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Takes $6.47 Million Position in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 29,075 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,474,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned approximately 0.08% of Lennox International at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Lennox International by 211.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 112 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lennox International by 94.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lennox International during the 3rd quarter worth $104,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Lennox International during the 3rd quarter worth $189,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in Lennox International during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. 68.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on LII. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Lennox International from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Lennox International from $284.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Lennox International from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Mizuho raised Lennox International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Lennox International from $240.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lennox International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $259.92.

LII opened at $243.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $254.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.68. The company has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.92. Lennox International Inc. has a 52 week low of $182.85 and a 52 week high of $279.31.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 152.66% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lennox International Inc. will post 14.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 2,052 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.80, for a total transaction of $504,381.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,878,124.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 2,052 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.80, for a total transaction of $504,381.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,878,124.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Chris Kosel sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.03, for a total value of $37,954.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,358.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

