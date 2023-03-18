Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Purchases Shares of 170,335 APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 170,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,824,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned approximately 0.05% of APA at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APA. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of APA by 657.1% during the third quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of APA during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of APA by 117.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of APA by 50.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of APA by 139.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get APA alerts:

APA Stock Performance

NASDAQ APA opened at $31.74 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.13 and its 200-day moving average is $43.50. APA Co. has a 12-month low of $30.15 and a 12-month high of $51.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. The firm has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 3.52.

APA Dividend Announcement

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.04. APA had a net margin of 34.14% and a return on equity of 198.44%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that APA Co. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of APA in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of APA from $49.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of APA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of APA in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of APA in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.29.

APA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.