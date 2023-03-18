Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Purchases New Shares in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 104,365 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $6,461,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in General Electric by 2.1% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,581,713 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $99,221,000 after acquiring an additional 32,281 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co of Kansas purchased a new position in General Electric during the third quarter valued at $254,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 5.2% during the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 457,765 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,340,000 after buying an additional 22,590 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in General Electric during the third quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in General Electric by 2.4% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 121,703 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,534,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

GE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on General Electric from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Argus lifted their price target on General Electric from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on General Electric in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on General Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on General Electric from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.14.

General Electric stock opened at $90.29 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.73. The company has a market cap of $98.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,009.67, a P/E/G ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.25. General Electric has a 52-week low of $46.55 and a 52-week high of $94.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $21.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.11 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 0.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Analysts predict that General Electric will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,066.67%.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

