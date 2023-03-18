Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Purchases New Holdings in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 33,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,427,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned 0.09% of Penumbra as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Penumbra by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Penumbra in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Penumbra in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Penumbra by 251.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Penumbra in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas Wilder sold 124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.64, for a total value of $27,731.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,858.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.62, for a total transaction of $155,172.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,093,055.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas Wilder sold 124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.64, for a total value of $27,731.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,858.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,002 shares of company stock valued at $7,035,065. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Penumbra stock opened at $263.00 on Friday. Penumbra, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.86 and a fifty-two week high of $274.71. The firm has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of -4,383.33 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $253.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Penumbra had a positive return on equity of 0.66% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The company had revenue of $221.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Penumbra, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PEN. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Penumbra from $270.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Penumbra from $246.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Penumbra from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. TheStreet upgraded Penumbra from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Penumbra in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $265.42.

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers neurovascular thrombectomy and embolization and access technologies, neurosurgical tools, Penumbra LANTERN Delivery Microcatheter, and Penumbra Occlusion Device (POD) system. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, neurologists, cardiologists, radiologists, and vascular surgeons.

