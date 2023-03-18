Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Makes New Investment in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 44,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,608,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoetis Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $164.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $165.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.26. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.15 and a twelve month high of $201.32. The company has a market capitalization of $76.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.55, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.15. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZTS has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.83.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

