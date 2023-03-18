Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Makes New Investment in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 90,600 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,849,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of NetEase by 86.6% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in shares of NetEase by 217.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 132,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,041,000 after acquiring an additional 90,986 shares during the period. Strategic Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetEase in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,493,000. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NetEase by 614.0% in the 3rd quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. now owns 64,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,875,000 after acquiring an additional 55,448 shares during the period. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of NetEase by 401.6% in the 3rd quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 89,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,803,000 after acquiring an additional 72,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NetEase from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NetEase from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NetEase in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of NetEase from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of NetEase from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, NetEase currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.67.

Shares of NASDAQ NTES opened at $85.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 0.49. NetEase, Inc. has a one year low of $53.09 and a one year high of $108.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. NetEase’s payout ratio is currently 23.52%.

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which engages in the provision of premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

