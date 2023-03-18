Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Makes New $5.55 Million Investment in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 113,348 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,547,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned 0.07% of Knight-Swift Transportation as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNX. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 76,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,855,000 after acquiring an additional 13,808 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 5,283 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 211,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,126,000 after buying an additional 7,824 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 6.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 141,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,135,000 after buying an additional 8,923 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $53.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.56. The company has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.50 and a 1 year high of $64.35.

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.13). Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 10.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.84%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KNX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Susquehanna lowered Knight-Swift Transportation from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.65.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

