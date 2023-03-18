Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Invests $6.09 Million in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 48,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,086,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned 0.08% of Lincoln Electric as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,954,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $748,605,000 after buying an additional 63,007 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Lincoln Electric by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,200,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $716,620,000 after purchasing an additional 38,059 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Lincoln Electric by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,958,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $373,594,000 after purchasing an additional 59,991 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Lincoln Electric by 4.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,844,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,908,000 after purchasing an additional 70,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in Lincoln Electric by 1.4% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 765,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,212,000 after purchasing an additional 10,194 shares in the last quarter. 73.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lincoln Electric Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ LECO opened at $160.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.14. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.17 and a 12-month high of $176.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.49.

Lincoln Electric Dividend Announcement

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $930.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.20 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 52.02% and a net margin of 12.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is 31.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LECO. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Lincoln Electric in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Lincoln Electric from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Lincoln Electric from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lincoln Electric from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.25.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

Featured Articles

