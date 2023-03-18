Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Invests $6.05 Million in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 231,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,049,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. 17 Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 4.8% during the third quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 49,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 14.0% during the third quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 570,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,888,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the third quarter worth $204,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 8.2% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 18,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Coterra Energy by 0.4% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,133,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,616,000 after purchasing an additional 4,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on CTRA. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Raymond James downgraded Coterra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Coterra Energy from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup downgraded Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coterra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.50.

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CTRA stock opened at $23.19 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.67. Coterra Energy Inc. has a one year low of $22.25 and a one year high of $36.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a PE ratio of 4.54, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 44.91%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Coterra Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 11.74%.

About Coterra Energy

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.