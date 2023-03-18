Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Invests $5.46 Million in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 55,184 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,463,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned 0.14% of Synaptics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Synaptics by 22.1% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,196 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Synaptics by 30.2% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 65,830 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,772,000 after buying an additional 15,258 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Synaptics by 236.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 209,627 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,746,000 after buying an additional 147,400 shares during the period. Willner & Heller LLC grew its position in Synaptics by 17.7% during the third quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Synaptics by 9.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 117,285 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,845,000 after buying an additional 10,152 shares during the period. 90.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total value of $576,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,891,276.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 5,000 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total transaction of $576,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,891,276.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,350 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total transaction of $161,136.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,105,506.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Synaptics Stock Performance

Several brokerages have issued reports on SYNA. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Synaptics from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Synaptics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Synaptics from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Synaptics from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.18.

Shares of SYNA stock opened at $105.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.94. Synaptics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $81.13 and a 52 week high of $239.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 1.57.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

