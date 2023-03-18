Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Buys Shares of 204,302 CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 204,302 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,443,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CSX by 504.0% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of CSX by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CSX. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.39.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $28.91 on Friday. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $25.80 and a 12 month high of $38.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.09 and a 200-day moving average of $30.49.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 28.05%. CSX’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.11 dividend. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 22.68%.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

