Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Buys New Position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 62,853 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,736,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned about 0.17% of Eagle Materials at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in Eagle Materials by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $788,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,225 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 10,612 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 33,582 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after acquiring an additional 7,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 720.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 37,458 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,015,000 after acquiring an additional 32,891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Stock Down 2.7 %

NYSE EXP opened at $131.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.30. Eagle Materials Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.98 and a fifty-two week high of $152.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $142.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The construction company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $511.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.95 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 38.27% and a net margin of 20.83%. Eagle Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 12.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EXP shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $138.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Eagle Materials in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Eagle Materials from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David B. Powers sold 4,941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.48, for a total transaction of $728,698.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,489,671.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Tony Thompson sold 2,803 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $420,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,940,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David B. Powers sold 4,941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.48, for a total value of $728,698.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,489,671.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,992 shares of company stock worth $6,427,728 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eagle Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.

