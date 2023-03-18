Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Buys New Holdings in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 55,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,039,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned 0.10% of Choice Hotels International at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Choice Hotels International by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Choice Hotels International by 146.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Choice Hotels International by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Choice Hotels International by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Choice Hotels International by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International Price Performance

CHH opened at $115.36 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $121.40 and a 200 day moving average of $118.57. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.15 and a 52-week high of $150.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.27.

Choice Hotels International Increases Dividend

Choice Hotels International ( NYSE:CHH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 23.69%. The company had revenue of $362.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Choice Hotels International’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.287 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is a boost from Choice Hotels International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $107.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Choice Hotels International from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird raised Choice Hotels International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $133.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Choice Hotels International from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Choice Hotels International in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Choice Hotels International news, SVP Simone Wu sold 6,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.04, for a total value of $793,003.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,894,940.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Simone Wu sold 6,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.04, for a total transaction of $793,003.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,894,940.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total value of $94,210.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,803,564.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,521 shares of company stock worth $10,955,487. 20.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office buildings owned by the company.

