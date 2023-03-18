Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Acquires Shares of 91,789 NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 91,789 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,974,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned about 0.09% of NovoCure at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of NovoCure by 61.0% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,444 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of NovoCure in the third quarter worth $510,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NovoCure by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,238,835 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $625,986,000 after purchasing an additional 129,096 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of NovoCure by 1.7% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,371,986 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $180,225,000 after purchasing an additional 40,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of NovoCure by 8.2% in the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 49,367 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,724 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NovoCure

In other NovoCure news, COO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 2,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $165,243.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 184,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,097,201.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 2,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $165,243.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 184,615 shares in the company, valued at $14,097,201.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Asaf Danziger sold 212,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.74, for a total value of $23,107,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,477,015.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 228,748 shares of company stock valued at $24,674,511. Company insiders own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NVCR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on NovoCure in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered NovoCure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $107.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (down previously from $99.00) on shares of NovoCure in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on NovoCure from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on NovoCure from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NovoCure presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.33.

NASDAQ:NVCR opened at $57.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.61. NovoCure Limited has a 52-week low of $56.39 and a 52-week high of $120.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 6.82 and a current ratio of 7.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of -64.85 and a beta of 0.83.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.04). NovoCure had a negative net margin of 17.20% and a negative return on equity of 20.98%. The company had revenue of $128.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that NovoCure Limited will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

NovoCure Ltd. is an oncology company which engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division.

