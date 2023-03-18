Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Acquires Shares of 39,064 The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 39,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,837,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 587.1% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.5% during the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

PNC opened at $123.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $155.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.92. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.95 and a 1 year high of $199.43.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 25.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.86 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 13th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.26%.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak acquired 6,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $153.38 per share, with a total value of $1,004,639.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,070,883.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO William S. Demchak acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $129.70 per share, for a total transaction of $129,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,137,765.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William S. Demchak acquired 6,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $153.38 per share, with a total value of $1,004,639.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,924 shares in the company, valued at $74,070,883.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $178.00 to $163.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Odeon Capital Group raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.27 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.36.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

