Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Acquires New Stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 24,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,476,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned about 0.07% of MarketAxess as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MKTX. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 34.2% during the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 1,961,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,179,000 after purchasing an additional 499,907 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 7,501.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 348,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,628,000 after acquiring an additional 344,316 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 46.9% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 807,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,690,000 after acquiring an additional 257,850 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 405.0% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 235,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,331,000 after acquiring an additional 188,994 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the third quarter worth about $30,355,000. Institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on MarketAxess from $238.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Atlantic Securities raised MarketAxess from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $321.00 to $403.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on MarketAxess from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on MarketAxess from $313.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised MarketAxess from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $331.36.

MarketAxess stock opened at $389.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.61 and a beta of 0.77. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $217.44 and a 1-year high of $397.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $352.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $289.29.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $177.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.92 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 34.84%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. This is a boost from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 43.31%.

In related news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.80, for a total transaction of $89,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 7,156 shares in the company, valued at $2,567,572.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.58, for a total value of $221,414.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,156,223.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.80, for a total transaction of $89,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 7,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,567,572.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,854 shares of company stock valued at $659,844. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc engages in electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It operates through the Americas, Europe, and Asia geographical segments. The company was founded by Richard Mitchell Mcvey on April 11, 2000, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

