Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Acquires New Shares in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 177,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,438,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned about 0.13% of Denali Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 2,132,400.0% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 42,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 42,648 shares during the last quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 130,700.0% during the second quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 13,070 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 5.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 306.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 261,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,015,000 after purchasing an additional 196,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 3.8% in the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 5,576,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,129,000 after purchasing an additional 206,554 shares during the last quarter. 67.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DNLI has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wedbush dropped their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.58.

Denali Therapeutics Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of DNLI opened at $23.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.45 and its 200 day moving average is $29.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 1.39. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.24 and a 12-month high of $39.43.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.29 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.67% and a negative net margin of 300.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.62) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Denali Therapeutics

In other Denali Therapeutics news, insider Carole Ho sold 2,913 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.69, for a total value of $83,573.97. Following the sale, the insider now owns 175,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,035,095. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Denali Therapeutics news, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 5,029 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total value of $144,483.17. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,213,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,592,820.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carole Ho sold 2,913 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.69, for a total value of $83,573.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 175,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,035,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,020 shares of company stock valued at $2,689,975. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

