StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BCRX. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.78.

NASDAQ:BCRX opened at $8.10 on Thursday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $7.61 and a 12 month high of $18.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 2.03.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:BCRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $79.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.18 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 68.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jon P. Stonehouse sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total transaction of $1,038,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,008,739 shares in the company, valued at $10,470,710.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $34,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company that discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The firm focuses on the treatment of rare diseases in which unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme in the biological pathway of the disease. Its programs include BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and galidesivir, a potential treatment for marburg virus disease and yellow fever.

