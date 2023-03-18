Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $14.91 Million Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,229 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $14,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ROP. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 752.4% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 620,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,304,000 after buying an additional 548,070 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,395,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $659,009,000 after acquiring an additional 473,168 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,028,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,747,063,000 after purchasing an additional 462,988 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,019,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $366,732,000 after purchasing an additional 189,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CCLA Investment Management acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $62,405,000. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roper Technologies Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $425.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $431.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $416.25. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $356.21 and a 12-month high of $488.23. The company has a market capitalization of $45.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.15. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 80.89% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.57, for a total value of $2,217,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,701,131.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 1,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $424.95 per share, for a total transaction of $424,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $424,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 5,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.57, for a total transaction of $2,217,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,701,131.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Roper Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $423.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $504.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $518.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $495.67.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment includes Aderant, CBORD/Horizon, CliniSys, Data Innovations, Deltek, Frontline Education, IntelliTrans, PowerPlan, Strata, and Vertafore.

