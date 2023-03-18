Newcourt Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NCAC) Holdings Raised by Weiss Asset Management LP

Weiss Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Newcourt Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NCAC – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 473,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,700 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP owned about 1.81% of Newcourt Acquisition worth $4,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NCAC. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Newcourt Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $749,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Newcourt Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $1,183,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Newcourt Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $896,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Newcourt Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Newcourt Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $155,000. 80.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NCAC opened at $10.55 on Friday. Newcourt Acquisition Corp has a 1-year low of $9.94 and a 1-year high of $10.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.31.

Newcourt Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Oakland, California.

